At least 32 die in Greece train crash

At least 32 people have died and more than 85 were injured from the worst public disaster in recent Greek history when a passenger train with 350 on board crashed with a freight train late Tuesday night.

The overnight passenger train, with many university students on board, was headed from Athens to Thessaloniki when it crashed with a freight train in Tempi, near Larissa, with the cargo wagons bursting into flame.

Fire Service spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said 53 of the injured were still in hospital.

The students’ association Proodevtiki said Cypriot students were not among the victims, while the Cyprus Foreign Ministry expressed, “sincere condolences to the Greek Government and the Greek people for the unspeakable tragedy in Tempi with the train collision. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. Best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Incoming Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos sent a message to his Greek counterpart, Nicos Dendias, saying, “we express our deep sorrow for the tragic, fatal accident in Tempe. We stand in solidarity with the brotherly Greek people.”

The Foreign Ministry said relatives can call the crisis centre hotline for information on 22651295.

The Greek Fire Service said search and rescue operations are still underway, especially with the first two passenger wagons that were derailed.

Operator Hellenic Train SA, subsidiary of Trenitalia, issued an announcement expressing “deep sorrow for the tragic accent.”

It added that the staff blood bank has been made available to all the nearby hospitals treating injured passengers.

“Our primary and sole concern at this time is the care and smooth completion of the evacuation operation,” it said.

Hellenic Train said that the Athens-Thessaloniki, Athens-Kalambaka, Athens-Leianokladi, Thessaloniki-Larissa and Volos-Larissa itineraries have been cancelled.

