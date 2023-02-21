Cyprus shaken by fresh Turkey quake

Cyprus was rattled by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the border region between Turkey and Syria on Monday, believed to be an aftershock of a major earthquake on February 6, which killed over 45,000.

The latest earthquake struck at 7.04 pm, Cyprus time and was felt across the island.

In an announcement, the Cyprus Geological Survey said the quake was an aftershock of the major earthquake in Turkey on February 6.

The seismological centre said Monday’s 6.4 magnitude tremor was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

The fresh quake claimed the lives of another six people while delivering further damage to buildings still standing after the last 7.8 earthquake struck the region.

Some buildings have reportedly collapsed, including the Hatay provincial governor’s building, which was already damaged in the previous quake.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 294 people were injured, with 18 seriously hurt and transported to hospitals in Adana and Dortyol.

The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake two weeks ago claimed the lives of more than 47,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Some 41,156 casualties were reported in Turkey.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said there had been 90 aftershocks since February 6.

Among the more than 47,000 dead in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, 49 Turkish Cypriots died — students, teachers, and parents on a school volleyball trip in Adiyaman.

Of the 49 victims, 35 died when the Isias hotel, where they were staying, crumbled to the ground.

Two Isias hotel owners in Adiyaman and a manager have been arrested for illegal alterations to the building, which rendered it unsafe.

Reportedly, columns had been removed from the ground floor to make room for the hotel lobby, while two floors were added without permission.