Israeli brain games firm makes Cyprus move

Pioneers in cognitive sports training, Israeli technology company i-BrainTech is expanding its operation to Cyprus.

“The company’s cutting-edge solutions will be made available to elite young athletes in the region, empowering them to elevate their cognitive abilities and physical performance,” i-BrainTech said.

“Already trusted by top professional athletes in the Premier League and MLS, i-BrainTech’s technology is leading the change in the world of cognitive training,” it added.

The company is developing brain-training technology to revolutionise how people perform.

The firm employs video-game-like simulation, controlled by the athlete’s brain alone, which tells their avatar how to act in certain situations, such as whipping the ball in the top corner from a free kick.

“The system strengthens the regions of the brain responsible for focus and motor control, leading to an enhanced physical performance on the pitch,” said i-BrainTech.

“We are strong believers that our brains deserve just as much attention as our bodies to achieve the maximum performance improvement possible.

“Our technology, developed with input from professional athletes and industry leaders, incorporates proven neuroscientific principles and machine learning algorithms based on more than 10 years of academic research.

“We have been deemed the “future of football” by World Soccer Magazine and welcome you to join us as we work towards transforming the future of sports,” the company said.

i-BrainTech said its team comprises experienced neuroscientists, artificial intelligence (AI) engineers, athletes, and entrepreneurs, who, in their own words, seeks “to unlock human potential with neuroscience”.

The deputy Director-General Marios Tanousis of the state investment promotion agency Invest Cyprus told the Financial Mirror the move is another vote of confidence in efforts to establish itself as a regional high-tech hub.

“This is due to the country’s targeted incentives, its low cost of living, and its commitment to developing and fostering an innovative tech ecosystem,” Tannousis said.

“Following the success in attracting high-tech and fintech firms, the island is exhibiting its attractiveness to businesses across the board.

“We are also expecting to be in the position to deliver more good news in the coming weeks, as a giant firm in the gaming sector will be announcing their expansion to Cyprus too,” said Tanousis.

He reaffirmed that Invest Cyprus is responsible for attracting foreign investment and providing certainty to foreign companies operating in the country.

According to the agency’s data, the number of foreign companies relocated to Cyprus in 2022 increased by more than 50% year-on-year.

The total impact of the relocation of these firms on the Cypriot economy is estimated at €3 bln.

Konstantin Sonkin, the CEO of i-BrainTech, said: “With our expansion to Cyprus, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the development of the next generation of athletes in the region through applying state-of-the-art brain training technology to the sports arena”.

“Cyprus is an ideal destination for our efforts, with unmatched procedures, business-friendly environment, and professionalism”.

Sources said the firm is already in contact with Cypriot topflight football teams, seeking cooperation.