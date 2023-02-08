/

Orange alert for freezing temperatures

The Cyprus Met Office issued an orange warning on Wednesday for extremely cold temperatures expected to drop to a minimum of -10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

It said the minimum temperature in the Troodos region is expected to fall to around -10C as the island shivers during a cold snap.

The warning for freezing weather ends on Thursday morning, but temperatures will remain below the seasonal average of 15C.

A cold air mass affecting the region is responsible for the unusually chilly weather.

On Wednesday evening, inland temperatures will drop to 2C, around 5C on the coast, and below freezing in the mountains, where frost will form.

Thursday will remain clear but cold, with light snow or sleet in the mountains.

Maximum temperatures will rise to 11C inland, around 13C on the coast and 1C in the higher mountains.

Over the next few days, the weather will be partly cloudy, and isolated showers, light snow or sleet will fall in some mountain areas.

It will remain colder, despite a slight rise in maximum temperatures on Friday and Saturday which will remain below the seasonal average.

The depth of the snow in Troodos Square on Wednesday was 59 cm.

