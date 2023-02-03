/

Achilleas gifts campaign van to dog shelter

Independent presidential candidate Achilleas Demetriades concluded his electioneering on Friday and donated his campaign to the non-governmental organisation which runs the dog shelter at Nicosia airport.

The donation was made in memory of his father, the late Nicosia mayor Lellos Demetriades, who would have celebrated his birthday on Friday.

Achilleas visited the dog shelter and spoke with volunteers there, while he also thanked United nations for hosting the dog shelter.

“We brought a small donation of dog food, but more importantly and in memory of Lellos Demetriades, who would have celebrated his birthday today, I want to donate to the shelter our van. I hope the van will help you, as it has helped us,” he said.

Demetriades commended the work being carried out at the shelter for the past 25 years, as Cyprus faced a huge problem with abandoned dogs.

“The effort here is commendable, it is a non-governmental organisation supported by volunteers and donations. The work being done here is impressive and it helps everyone in Cyprus understand what it means to care for animals that are abandoned,” he added.

Volunteer Neoclis Neocleous warmly thanked Achilleas Demetriades, noting that the past few months the NGO had been raising funds to buy a vehicle.

