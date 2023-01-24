British Bases police clampdown on drug drivers

British Bases Police has revealed that the number of people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs has increased since October, with 79 people arrested in the SBAs after checks in ‘hot spot’ areas.

According to Akrotiri Division Chief Inspector Maria Atalioti, the increase in this type of incident must be stopped, as they lead to accidents and risk lives.

“As drink and drive along with speeding have been identified as the main factors of road traffic collisions, we have for the last three months intensified and will continue to conduct road safety enforcement campaigns targeting speeding, drink and drive and driving under the influence of drugs offences.

“In an effort to have safer roads within the Sovereign Base Areas, our targeted enforcement campaigns have resulted in 58 drivers reported for drink and drive offences and 21 drivers reported for driving under the influence of drugs.

“If people respect their own and other people’s lives, they should reconsider driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

From 2021 to 2022, there were four fatal road traffic collisions in the British Bases area, with five fatalities.

                                                 Drink & Drive Positive                    Drive & Drugs Positive      

 

Oct 2021 – Jan 2022                              48                                                        0

 

Oct 2022 – Jan 2023                              58                                                        21

 

 

 

