Ryanair cuts carbon emissions by 165,000 tonnes

Following a $175 mln agreement with Aviation Partners Boeing (APB), Ryanair has installed Split Scimitar Winglets to the first of over 400 of its Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft.

It said the modification would improve aircraft fuel efficiency by up to 1.5%, reducing Ryanair’s annual fuel consumption by 65 mln litres and carbon emissions by 165,000 tonnes.

As Ryanair grows to carry 225 mln passengers by 2026, this initiative will further the airline’s net-zero target by 2050.

Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Thomas Fowler, said: “As Europe’s most environmentally efficient major airline, we are leading the way in sustainable aviation as demonstrated by this investment in our fleet.

“This winglet technology will help us reach our ambitious environmental targets on our pathway to net zero emissions by 2050.

“We are impressed with APB’s innovative winglet designs and look forward to having them installed on not just this first aircraft but on over 400 of our aircraft to further reduce our emissions.”

APB’s Chief Commercial Officer, Patrick LaMoria, said: “Having the operator of the world’s largest fleet of 737-800 Next Generation aircraft install Split Scimitar Winglets is the ultimate endorsement of APB and its products.

“We are both humbled and honoured to continue to support Ryanair in their ambitious sustainability initiatives.”

Aviation Partners Boeing is a Seattle-based joint venture of Aviation Partners, Inc. and The Boeing Company.

Since forming in 1999, airlines worldwide have placed orders for over 9,900 of APB’s visual technology winglet systems.

APB estimates that its products have reduced aircraft fuel consumption worldwide by over 50.7 billion litres, saving over 128 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

 

 

