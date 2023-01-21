Young boxers take a swing at nextgen financial advisers

A leading independent financial advisory has teamed up with some of the most talented young British boxers to help recruit and inspire the next generation of financial advisers.

deVere Group announced it is to sponsor and work alongside Jack Catterall, Laura Pain and Rhiannon Dixon throughout 2023.

Catterall held the British light-welterweight title in 2017 and challenged for the undisputed light-welterweight title in February 2022.

Pain is a 3-0 champion and former Team GB Boxer, and former hospital pharmacist Dixon is now a 7-0 professional boxer.

Teaming up with these highly promising “world champions of the future” is a “win-win scenario” for the boxers and boxing, and aspiring financial advisers and the industry, said James Green, deVere’s Regional Director Europe and Latin America.

“These partnerships, which involve financial sponsorship, mentoring and promotion of some of the brightest boxing talent, underscore that as an organisation we’re fully invested in shining a spotlight on nurturing young talent to become the best they can be.”

Green explained the reason behind the deal.

“The soft skills and mindset that Jack, Laura and Rhiannon display in the ring, illustrate precisely what the next generation of financial advisers need in order to get ahead and forge a successful career.

Resilience and determination

“When you see these pros boxing, you recognise their resilience, hard work, determination, focus and discipline. These qualities are also necessary for a highly rewarding trajectory in the financial industry.”

“I have high expectations for myself and to be partnered up with a high team of highly driven individuals is a real pleasure. I have zero doubt this partnership will help me grow not only in my career as a professional athlete, but in life more generally,” said Jack Catterall.

Laura Pain said, “having deVere’s support is going to help push me to the next level. Having the backing to support my dream is incredible and I’m certain we will reach the top together.”

And Rhiannon Dixon added she is “grateful to be sponsored by a company which holds the same values as I do. Their support is vital to my continuing development and progression in boxing.”

James Green said that as demand for financial advice continues to soar, and as older advisers retire and some small firms exit the market due to regulatory scrutiny, plus the time it takes to train people sufficiently, there is an urgent need to attract young talented people into the industry.