Anastasiades meets King Charles III

The Cyprus problem, bilateral ties and Commonwealth issues were discussed at a meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades with King Charles III in Scotland on Monday.

Following the British monarch’s invitation, the meeting was held in his private residence of Birkhall on the royal Balmoral estate.

The meeting was also attended by Queen Consort Camilla and Cyprus’ First Lady Andri Anastasiades.

A written statement by Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos described the atmosphere of the meeting as “friendly”.

President Anastasiades took the opportunity to update His Majesty on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue.

“The talks also focused on the bilateral relations between Cyprus and the UK, which significantly strengthened during Anastasiades’ ten-year tenure as president.

“During this period, the two countries have signed important bilateral agreements, most notably the Memorandum for Strategic Partnership and the Memorandum for the non-military development of land within the British sovereign base areas, to benefit the local population,” Pelekanos said.

Talks also included matters concerning the Commonwealth’s future, climate change and its implications.

In this regard, the President and King Charles discussed Anastasiades’ initiative for climate change action in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

