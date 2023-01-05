Three arrests in brutal Nicosia murder 

Police arrested three people for allegedly plotting to murder a 61-year-old man found dead in the street in Latsia, Nicosia, authorities said on Thursday.

According to police, two men aged 35 and 26 and a 31-year-old woman were arrested in connection to the incident, the year’s first murder case.

The man, identified as Dorotheos Demetriades, was found dead after being brutally beaten outside his apartment building in Latsia.

Police were notified at 6:45 pm on Wednesday that a group of people had attacked a man.

Upon arrival, the police found the man on the ground, still conscious.

However, a few minutes after the police arrived, the 61-year-old fainted.

A police statement said that an ambulance had been called in, but upon examination by paramedics at the scene, the man showed no signs of life.

State pathologists called to the scene found that the 61-year-old had sustained several external injuries to his body.

The three people arrested were taken before a Nicosia court on Thursday morning to be remanded in custody.

A post-mortem will be carried out later Thursday.

Police are continuing their investigations.

