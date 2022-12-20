/

Cyprus Airways carries 12x more passengers

Cyprus Airways announced that during November, the airline operated 239 flights (406% annual increase) and carried 29,820 passengers (up 1260%), registering a load factor of 74%, a substantial jump of  24 p.p over last year.

“I am happy to note that Cyprus Airways continues with its positive trend and results even in Winter.

“These figures are remarkable, even when compared with those registered in November 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

“Last month, we carried 1260% more traffic and operated 406% more flights than in November 2019,” said Chief Financial Officer Natalya Milovanova.

In December, Cyprus Airways said it is seeing “strong demand” for seats.

To service this requirement, it made plans to increase seat capacity between 15 December and 15 January 2023 to Athens, Yerevan, and its newly launched route of Paris, to facilitate incoming tourists and Cypriots returning over the Christmas Period.

To continue boosting demand, targeting Christmas shopping enthusiasts, the airline has issued special offers on day trips to Athens and other offers on its recently launched routes of Paris and Rome.

“We continue our steadfast commitment to boost tourism demand and facilitate travel to and from the Island.

“As the sole Cypriot flag Carrier, we are working for the benefit of the economy and its tourism industry all year round,” added Milovanova.

The airline operates two Airbus A320s on an 18-scheduled destination network.

Winter destinations include Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Paris and Rome.

Summer destinations include Basel, Zurich, Milan-Bergamo, Prague, Santorini, Skiathos, Rhodes, Heraklion, and Cairo.

 

 

