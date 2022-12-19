Over three million tourist arrivals

Tourist arrivals in the first 11 months are at 80% of the record-setting 3.97 million in 2019, as 3.1 million made their way to Cyprus this year.

According to CyStat data for January to November, tourist arrivals were 3,091,039 compared to 1,840,003 in the same period of 2021.

During the first year of the COVID pandemic, Cyprus saw 621,927 tourists landing on the island in January – November 2020.

Some 3,866,447 arrivals were recorded in January – November 2019.

So far, arrivals have reached 77.7% of total arrivals recorded in 2019 and 79.94% in the first 11 months.

In November, tourist arrivals totalled 149,857 from 148,973 in November 2021, an increase of 0.6%.

Compared to 2019, there was a decrease of 11.5%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for November, making up 25.5% (38,265), while tourists from Israel accounted for 11.6% (17,380).

Arrivals from Greece were 10.1% (15,190), the same as those from Germany (15,065), and 9.2% from Poland (13,759).

Last week, Cyprus airports’ operator Hermes said the island is on course to reach its nine million passengers target, as an upward trend in traffic continued in November.

Until the end of November, Cyprus airports welcomed 8.7 million passengers, up from 4.8 mln for the same period in 2021.

Some 10.8 million passengers passed through Cyprus airports in the first 11 months of 2019.

In 2021, Hermes reported that 5.1 million had passed through the airports, up from 2.3 million in 2020.

The record for passenger traffic was in 2019, when 11.2 mln used Larnaca and Paphos airports.

And 2019 was a record year for tourism, as 3.97 mln tourists enjoyed a Cyprus holiday.