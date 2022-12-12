/

More rain on the horizon

343 views
1 min read

A low-pressure weather system is closing in on Cyprus from the Aegean, bringing more rain as thunderstorms are expected across the island on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to a report by weather observers, KitasWeather, the low-pressure system will be hitting the island on Tuesday, clearing dust concentrations in the atmosphere since Sunday.

Temperatures will drop to the normal 20 degrees Celsius for the season. Temperatures on Monday were hovering at around 22C inland and on the coast.

Tuesday weather conditions are expected to worsen gradually, with cloud concentrations producing thunderstorms across the island.

KitasWeather said thunderstorms are expected to be long and intense.

The weather system will start to move eastwards on Wednesday evening.

Night temperatures on Monday will be around 11C inland, 13-15C on the coast, and the highest mountain areas will be colder as temperatures drop to 7C.

Temperatures will drop by 2C on Wednesday and rise again on Thursday.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus