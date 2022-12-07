Cypriot makes Lloyd’s List of shipping influencers

198 views
1 min read

Cypriot Philippos Philis, President of European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA), made it on Lloyd’s List of the 10 most influential shipping personalities for Maritime Regulatory Affairs.

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber said the Secretary General of ECSA Sotiris Raptis is also on the List.

The Chamber welcomed his addition to the List.

It underlined that under his chair at ECSA, Philis has contributed to developing the Organisation’s strategy in maritime policy matters and especially the green transformation of European Shipping, achieving to adopt important Industry positions in the tentative agreement on the European Emissions Trading System for Shipping.

Philis is the first Cypriot Shipowner in the ECSA presidency, and the Chamber said this is yet another important success and recognition for Cyprus Shipping.

“This is an important opportunity for Cyprus to participate even more energetically in drawing up European shipping policy.”

Philis holds the position of President and Managing Director of the Lemissoler company, has been a board member of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber for the past 10 years and was a former leader of the Chamber in 2019-2021.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Maritime