/

Cyprus can supply natural gas to EU faster

391 views
1 min read

President Nicos Anastasiades believes Cyprus could transport natural gas sooner to Europe if Brussels invested in constructing the necessary infrastructure.

In an interview with Germany’s Die Welt newspaper, he argued the EU had signed an agreement of intent with Israel and Egypt to support the transport of natural gas from these countries and the resources of Cyprus.

“This way, there could be a mechanism that would encourage businesspeople to construct faster the necessary infrastructure.”

Welt said natural gas extraction from Cypriot shores is still in the preparatory stage.

However, international companies such as Chevron, Shell, Eni, Total, ExxonMobil and Qatar Energy are participating.

Extraction of Cyprus’ natural gas is scheduled to commence in 2027, with the EU wanting to become independent from Russian gas and find non-problematic suppliers.

President Anastasiades said, “Turkey’s aggressive stance in the Cypriot EEZ is the fundamental obstacle in commencing the production of natural gas.”

He said: “Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, violates international law of the sea and is carrying out illegal drilling in front of our shores.”

Ankara sent its seismic research vessel Barbaros inside Cyprus’ EEZ several times since Nicosia discovered its first gas field in 2011.

The European Council has called on Turkey to abstain from renewed provocations or unilateral actions in the Eastern Mediterranean in breach of international law.

Brussels has imposed limited sanctions on Turkish interests due to its actions against Cyprus.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus