COVID19: Health Ministry spent €200 mln to tackle pandemic

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela revealed that more than €200 mln was spent since 2020 to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Hadjipantela, the biggest expenditure was the purchase of vaccines and medicines against COVID-19.

Another large amount went on rapid tests and services for rapid and molecular tests, private sector services to treat positive cases and the recovery of post-COVID patients.

He told the House Finance Committee that a total of 1.8 mln vaccine doses had been administered since the COVID vaccination programme was launched.

Hadjipantela said that among the main strategical goals of the ministry are restructuring the Cyprus Healthcare System and boosting and upgrading e-Health.

According to the minister, the Health Ministry’s 2023 budget has increased by 5% compared to 2022, with expenditures reaching €1.1 bln.

Scientists will meet the minister on Wednesday to outline a plan of action for the winter in the fight against coronavirus.

A reintroduction of restrictive measures is not expected despite a rise in COVID cases and hospital admissions.

