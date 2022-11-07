Turkey’s absurdity is ‘daily phenomenon’

Greece and Cyprus’ Foreign Ministers agreed that Turkey’s ‘revisionist policy’ and ‘absurdity’ had become an everyday phenomenon in its relations with the two EU countries.

Greek Foreign MinisterNicos Dendias and Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides met Monday in Athens.

Dendias said Greece would continue to stand by Cyprus, and Turkey’s “provocations” do not discourage Athens, which continues to defend its rights and highlight the “irrationality and illegality” of Turkish claims.

“Any regression from the Turkish side or attempt to create faits accomplis either in Greece or Cyprus must meet with a European response”.

The Greek minister said that he would have meetings and explain to all his counterparts that the decisions of the European Council regarding Turkish behaviour remain in force.

On the Cyprus issue, Dendias said Greece would continue supporting a fair and sustainable solution based on UN Security Council resolutions for a bizonal, bi-communal federation.

He said the solution to the Cyprus problem is Greece’s highest priority.

“We are monitoring Turkey’s efforts to upgrade the pseudostate internationally…the decisions of the UN Security Council on the status in Varosha are clear and do not need interpretation.”

The two ministers also discussed developments in the wider region and the agreement between Israel and Lebanon on the demarcation of maritime zones.

Dendias said this is an example of how to resolve disputes between states based on International Law and the Law of the Sea.

He also urged the resumption of talks between Cyprus and Lebanon on the delimitation of their Exclusive Economic Zones.

Kasoulides said Turkey is throwing all its weight into promoting upgrading the breakaway state in the north.

He said a summit of Turkic-speaking countries would be held on Friday, where an effort is being made to accept the Turkish-occupied northern as an observer.

Kasoulides argued that Turkish Cypriots were also seeking recognition from UNFICYP as regards allowing its operation in the north.