Mobile traffic cam van shot at again

For the second time in less than two weeks, a mobile traffic cam van was attacked in a drive-by shooting, but nobody was hurt.

The attack happened on Monday night when the vehicle was on the Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway at the Pyla exit.

According to Police spokesperson Christos Andreou, a large bike with two people on board wearing crash helmets approached the vehicle’s location.

The bike passenger pulled out a shotgun and fired two shots; fortunately, the operator inside was unharmed.

“Two shots were fired at the vehicle, one of which hit the car in the rear and the second in the side. However, the shots did not injure the employee in the vehicle,” said Andreou.

The perpetrators fled, triggering a police investigation to locate them.

There was a previous shooting incident when two operators of a traffic cam vehicle were slightly injured on October 13 on the Kokkinotrimithia-Nicosia highway.

Police are meeting with the company operating the mobile traffic cameras to take further security measures.

“This is a very serious case…measures will be taken to prevent such phenomena from occurring and not to endanger the people of the company who manage the mobile cameras.

“We seek to identify the perpetrators who carry out such incidents”.

Police have no hard evidence of the motive or the people behind these attacks.

Cyprus’ newly introduced traffic camera network is set to expand with another 20 stationary and 16 mobile cameras installed over six months.

So far, four fixed and four mobile cameras are in operation, while it is expected that 90 fixed and 20 mobile ones will be introduced gradually over three years.