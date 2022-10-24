Education at the heart of environmental centre

With the academic year underway, the Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre (AEEC) team, under the Network of similar centres in Cyprus, has developed specially-designed educational programs for children across the island.
With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the AEEC will be at full capacity, with its educational team ready to host many school children.
AEEC manager Dr Thomas Hadjikyriakou said he is looking forward to another productive year: “Educational programs cover an array of environmental subjects and can be used to support teaching in school, especially on issues related to education for sustainable development.
“Programs offered at AEEC provide opportunities for teachers to approach ecological and cultural matters in the real environment, and participants will be actively engaged with field activities across the Akrotiri Peninsula’s natural habitats”.
The AEEC is located at a central location in Akrotiri village. For more information on the educational programs and the application process, visit: https://mepaa.moec.gov.cy/index.php/el/
Educational programs offered at AEEC:
Pre-primary and primary education
- Exploring the flora of the Akrotiri Peninsula
- Magic – Nature – Senses
- Our feathered friends
- The journey of a seed
- Sea Fantasy
- Sea turtles at risk
- Basket making at the Akrotiri village
- Longitudinal study of water in Limassol
- The cycle of the lost drop
- Holidays in a lake
- The production of forest and aromatic plants
- The wetlands of the Akrotiri Peninsula and their importance
- The sea and its treasures
- The reproduction of marine turtles in Akrotiri
- Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre: A green building
Secondary education
- Exploring the flora of the Akrotiri Peninsula
- The migration of birds through the Akrotiri Peninsula
- Trochoidea carinatoglobosa: a local endemic snail species
- Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre: A green building
- Basket making at the Akrotiri village
- The Natura 2000 program and the protection of natural habitats
- The protected wetlands of the Akrotiri Peninsula and their importance
- Study of the coastal ecosystem on the Akrotiri Peninsula
- Study of pollinator insects in the ecosystem of the Akrotiri Peninsula
- Genetic/DNA fingerprints and the mysteries of nature