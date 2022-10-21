/

President to pay third visit to Vatican

President Nicos Anastasiades will pay his third visit to the Holy See between 23-25 October, during which Pope Francis will receive him.

The migration crisis, climate change and the Cyprus peace talks are on the agenda.

Head of the Presidency Press Office, Andreas Iosif, said this is the third time during his 10-year tenure that President Anastasiades is visiting the Vatican.

Iosif said the Republic of Cyprus and the Holy See maintain excellent bilateral relations and have strong ties of friendship and history.

“President Anastasiades’ trip to the Vatican will be another opportunity to express his gratitude for Vatican’s support in the efforts to alleviate the social and economic problems the world is facing.”

The meeting with Pope Francis takes place on Monday.

Climate change, Cyprus’ initiative for Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, and the migration crisis will be discussed with the Pontifex.

Anastasiades will again thank Pope Francis for his initiative during his historic trip a few months ago to Cyprus to relocate 50 migrants to the Vatican.

The President’s press office said the “Vatican’s symbolic move acknowledges the difficulties that Cyprus is facing with the ever-increasing flow of migrants who come to the Republic from the occupied areas.”

The President will also thank Pope Francis for establishing the Nunciature of the Holy See based in Nicosia.

He will also inform the Pope about the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, his efforts to rekindle peace talks under UN aegis, and Turkey’s threats and challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean.

President Anastasiades will also meet with Vatican Prime Minister Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary of State Archbishop Paul Gallagher during his visit.

 

