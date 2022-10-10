Vehicle sales dipped 4% in Q3

The total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 4% to 26,581 up to September from 27,699 in the first nine months last year as car sales dropped, according to official data.

Car imports had the worst nine months since 2016 due to the energy crisis and delays in deliveries, but new vehicle registrations are, however, recovered in September.

Passenger saloon cars decreased to 21,183 from 21,336 in January-September 2021, recording a fall of 0.7%.

This is the lowest number of registrations since the first nine months of 2016.

Of the total passenger saloon cars, 9,071, or 42.8%, were new, and 12,112 or 57.2%, were used cars.

Rental cars, in particular, increased 74.6% to 3,479.

In September alone, the total number of registrations of motor vehicles was 3,412, an increase of 2.6% compared to 3,327 in September 2021.

Passenger saloon cars registered a rise of 6.9% to 2,738 from 2,561 last year.

Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 6.9% to 2,867 in January-September, compared to 3,081 in 2021.

In particular, light goods vehicles increased by 0.8% to 2,313; heavy goods vehicles decreased by 19.9% to 290; road tractors (units of trailers) by 58.6% to 63 and rental vehicles by 26.4% to 201.

Mopeds under 50cc registered in January-September 2022 decreased to 199 from 220, while bikes over 50cc decreased by 26.2% to 1,989 in January-September from 2,695 last year.

 

