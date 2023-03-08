West Ham fan critical after falling from vehicle

A West Ham United fan is in critical condition after falling from a moving vehicle on the Paphos-Limassol highway, with police arresting the driver who tested positive for cocaine.

The 38-year-old Briton, who arrived in Cyprus to watch his team play against AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, was on board a minibus when the accident happened.

According to local media, the man and another five West Ham United football fans flew from London to Paphos on Tuesday and rented a minibus to drive to Larnaca for the game.

On their way to Larnaca, the 38-year-old, sitting in the back seat, rolled down the window of the moving vehicle and attempted to sit on it.

He then lost his balance and fell on the asphalt, suffering serious head injuries.

An ambulance took him to the Limassol General Hospital, where doctors decided to send him to Nicosia General due to the seriousness of his condition.

Nicosia General officials said the man is in a critical but stable condition.

Paphos police said the incident occurred around 3:15 pm near Aphrodite’s Rock.

According to the police, the Briton was found in possession of four packages with a substance believed to be 1.5 grams of cocaine.

Officers also arrested the 32-year-old driver, who was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and tested positive for drugs.

West Ham faces AEK Larnaca on Thursday at the AEK Arena in the round of 16 of the Europa Conference League.

 

