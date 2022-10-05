/

Cyprus initiative behind climate summit

President Nicos Anastasiades said the Ninth Environment for Europe Ministerial Conference in Cyprus is a recognition of actions and initiatives taken by the government to tackle the climate emergency.

Upon his arrival at Nicosia’s Filoxenia Conference Centre, where UNECE launched, Anastasiades said it is one of the most important events and the first time it is taking place in Europe, with Cyprus the host.

“This is the result of the recognition of the actions and initiatives which the Cyprus government is undertaking, to tackle one of the most important problems humanity is called to address,” Anastasiades.

He noted that Cyprus’ initiative to address climate change is also manifested “through a series of other initiatives as well, as is the Presidency of the UN Coordinating Committee for education, and positions which ministers have adopted at Sharm El Sheikh, where COP27 will take place.”

At COP27, Anastasiades and the President of Egypt will preside over a presentation of the results of hundreds of scientists who have drafted climate actions for the Eastern Mediterranean and neighbouring countries.

UN Environment Programme Deputy Executive Director Sonja Leighton-Kone Sonja told Europe’s environment ministers: “We must end fossil fuel subsidies and support a circular economy & nature-based solutions.”

Environment ministers are in Nicosia to attend the 9th UNECE Environment for Europe Conference, that UNECE Convenes every five years.

UNECE is the UN’s highest body on environmental policy in the region.

