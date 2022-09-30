/

Cyprus Airways: Destination Manchester

248 views
1 min read

Larnaca-airport-based carrier Cyprus Airways has announced a unique project launch with two direct flights to Manchester in mid-October.

Two direct flights to Manchester International Airport will operate from the UK to Larnaca starting from 11 October until 14 October.

Flights are already available for sale, and tickets can be purchased at www.cyprusairways.com.

Cyprus Airways said, “Very soon, Cypriots will be updated on the new routes and amazing developments from the airline” in time for the winter schedule.

The small privately-owned company took the national carrier’s name in 2016 when the government auctioned it off following the state airline going bankrupt.

The airline operates an Airbus A319 and two Airbus A320 aircraft fleet, which are currently operating on a seven-scheduled destination network to Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, and Rhodes.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus