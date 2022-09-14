/

Cyprus, Israel hold war games over Nicosia

Cyprus and Israel conducted an annual military exercise, codenamed IASON – 2022, this week as part of their flourishing defence cooperation program.

According to the Defence Ministry, the exercise took place within the Nicosia FIR, involving land and air assets of Cyprus’ National Guard and the Israel Defence Forces.

The National Guard and the Israeli Air Force personnel were trained throughout this joint activity.

At the same time, knowledge and expertise were exchanged in tactical air operations and Air defence.

“The exercise is part of the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Program and contributes to the increase of mutually beneficial operational capabilities, enhances interoperability and demonstrates, in practice, the excellent cooperation between our respective Armed Forces”, the ministry said.

Cyprus and Israel have ramped up regional military cooperation, including exercises with Greece and Egypt.

