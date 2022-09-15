Larnaca Marina opening pushed back

Larnaca must wait a little longer for its new-look marina, as Kition Ocean Holdings – the Cypriot-Israeli consortium awarded the €1.2 bln redevelopment project – announced it is delaying the opening until October.

Initially, the marina was to open for the public on 20 September, but the firm said it would postpone the grand opening for a month as work fell a little behind schedule.

The consortium took over the marina from the government on 1 April; launching works on the same day.

The grand opening will see concerts by Greek singers, fireworks, and other surprises. The first 150 parking spaces are expected to be ready before the opening.

The first phase of the marina will include a restaurant, a cafeteria, a playground and three new stores, while a Christmas village will also be set up during the festive season.

Kition’s CEO Panos Alexandrou told Phileleftheros daily that repairs have already been made to the pedestrian walkway and lighting has been installed, with access from the Phinikoudes beach front.

“We want people to feel the Larnaca marina as their own, not only boat owners.

“We are on the right track, and our goal is not to rush so that some things are done correctly”, said Alexandrou.

The marina will remain unchanged for the next three years after its opening until the next phase comes into effect with the construction of the yacht club.

According to Alexandrou, work on the pier will begin on 1 November and is expected to be completed before the summer of 2023.

The works include installing new lighting and creating a photography museum at the entrance to the pier, where events are to be organised.

“The work will be done gradually, to affect the professionals as little as possible.

“Boats will be moved depending on where works are being done.

“The goal is, once the works are completed, to turn the pier into a reference point for the town of Larnaca,” said Alexandrou.

The consortium is redeveloping the port.

The project is estimated to generate around €12 billion for the government.

It will create about 4,000 new jobs, calculating those directly tied to the marina operations and businesses that will open outlets in the commercial areas.

The work will be carried out in four phases over 15 years.

The BOT project will see the government receiving fixed rent and a percentage of the revenue through a concession agreement with the port/marina operated on a 40-year lease and real estate acquired on a 125-year lease.

After 40 years, the port and marina can be returned to the government.

Reconstruction of the existing marina will accommodate 650 yachts and offer facilities such as boat repairs.

An upgraded Larnaca port will accommodate ships up to 450 metres in length, such as luxury cruise ships, energy exploration vessels, military, and other merchant ships.