EP backs Varosha’s return to Greek Cypriots

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed the institution’s clear position for the return of Varosha so its lawful Greek Cypriot inhabitants can go home.

Following a meeting with House speaker Annita Demetriou on Friday, Metsola underlined the European Parliament’s solidarity with Cyprus and urged for talks to resume promptly.

Metsola said the EP “has repeatedly condemned the fact that Turkey continues to violate the UN Security Council resolutions on Famagusta” and reassured her support for “the prompt return of Vasosha to its lawful inhabitants”.

“The district of Varosha, the city of Famagusta, is a symbol for the Cyprus issue, but also of a European issue and that I want to emphasise because it represents the prospect of a peaceful solution.”

“We have always pushed for conflicts to end, and we want people to come around the table and push for a solution that both sides can agree on, so if that means that, besides UN representatives, there are also EU representatives, this is something that the EP will always accept.”

On Turkey’s role in the increasing migration flows in the Republic of Cyprus, Metsola said: “We have seen similar intimidating tactics in other parts and in the EU we call them hybrid threats, we call them abuse of the most vulnerable people on the planet”.

She said, “our institutions and our political reality and statements and decisions have to make sure that we address them”.

And the EP welcomed the “historic memorandum that was signed between the European Commission and the Republic of Cyprus, specifically to address the migration issue”.

 

 

