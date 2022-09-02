COVID19: 4 more deaths, fewer patients

Cyprus reported four more coronavirus deaths during the past week on Friday, three men aged 78 to 87, and an 82 year old woman, while hospitalisations dropped significantly from 57 to 42.

With critical cases inching up from nine to ten, and three intubated patients, two fewer than last week, the government’s health advisers called for further relaxation of measures, especially as they deem the current sixth wave as being milder and less contagious.

COVID-19 fatalities have now reached a total of 1,172 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

New Covid cases dropped from last week’s 2,154 to 1,752.

Three patients, still considered post-Covid, have shaken off the virus but remain intubated and in a serious state.

Coronavirus infections since the pandemic rose to 578,030.

Daily average 250

The average daily rate of infection dropped from 307 to 250.

Testing picked up as people returned from their holidays and students prepared for school, reaching 68,878 PCR and rapid antigen tests conducted during the week, 8,000 more than before.

The benchmark ‘positivity rate’ fell to 2.55% from 3.54%, still higher than the safe infection rate of 1%.

Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, at testing labs and pharmacies.

Free government testing sites are only available at state hospitals for visitors.

