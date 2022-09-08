/

August saloon car sales jump 12%

Total registrations of motor vehicles reached 2,484 in August 2022, recording an increase of 8.1% from 2,298 a year ago, according to the Statistical Service.

Passenger saloon car sales rose by a 12.4% margin to 2,018, from 1,796 in August 2021.

However, registrations in August were down 17% from the previous month, when 2,988 sales were recorded.

During the eight months, January-August, total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 4.9% to 23,169 from 24,372 in the same period last year.

Passenger saloon cars fell 1.8% to 18,445 from 18,775 in January-August 2021.

Of the total passenger saloon cars, 7,884, or 42,7%, were new, and 10,561 or a majority of 57.3%, were used cars.

Rental cars, particularly, recorded a rise of 78.4% to 3,135.

Coaches and buses registered in January-August 2022 increased to 56, from 40 in the same period of 2021.

Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 9.2% to 2,497 in January-August, compared to 2,749 in 2021.

In particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 1% to 2,003, heavy goods vehicles by 23.1% to 260, road tractors (units of trailers) by 60% to 56 and rental vehicles by 27.9% to 178.

Mopeds under 50cc registered in January-August increased to 191 compared to 184 in the same period last year.

Bikes over 50cc decreased by 25.6% to 1,745, compared to 2,344 in January-August 2021.

 

