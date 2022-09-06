/

Yellow alert for thunderstorms

128 views
2 mins read

Cyprus will get the first taste of Autumn weather on Tuesday after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and hail.

The Department of Meteorology issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall and possible isolated thunderstorms from 12 pm to 6 pm.

The thunderstorms are expected to affect mainly inland and mountainous areas.

Total rainfall will range between 35 and 55 mm per hour, while hail is also likely.

In comments to the Financial Mirror, weather observer Eric Kitas said Cyprus will be affected by a short burst of bad weather storms to more than 40% of the island.

“A second, but this time the weaker shortwave trough will be affecting Cyprus on Wednesday, causing more thunderstorms, affecting mainly the southern part of the island,” said Kitas.

But Kitas said the summer weather is far from over, as, after two days of stormy weather, the island will be back to baking under temperatures hovering around 38°C.

“Despite heavy rainfall on the cards for today and tomorrow, this cannot be considered the start of the rainy season,” said Kitas.

He explained it is not uncommon for September to be hot, with breaks caused by weather fronts bringing thunderstorms and hail caused by low-pressure systems.

Temperatures on Tuesday will rise to 35 degrees Celsius inland, 30°C – 32°C in coastal areas and 26°C in the mountains.

On Wednesday, skies will be mostly clear, but clouds later in the day could trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms.

From Thursday through the weekend, maximum temperatures will hover at around 38°C.

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus