Greece gifts Cyprus presidential jet

President Nicos Anastasiades warmly thanked Greece for donating a presidential jet during a handover ceremony held at Elefsina Air Base, outside Athens.

President Anastasiades said that the aircraft donation is a generous contribution to meeting the needs of the Republic of Cyprus.

It is the first that the Republic has its own government plane.

It will serve to transport the President of Cyprus and cabinet ministers, as well as for emergency humanitarian needs.

“This is a generous contribution to the needs of the Republic of Cyprus.

“Cyprus is an isolated island. We do not have the connectivity that Greece has.

“This has been a problem for the President and the Government,” Anastasiades said.

“I need to express my warmest thanks to the Greek government for its contribution, in the spirit of solidarity and mutual support that characterizes our relations.

“This important donation will contribute greatly to the better functioning of the state.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his pleasure at being able to make “this gesture of solidarity towards Cyprus, which had always stood by our country when major natural disasters recently tested us”.

He said the President of Cyprus “will now be able to travel on a plane that carries the name of the Republic of Cyprus, the Cypriot and European flags”.

This “is also a sign of the prestige of the Republic of Cyprus”, he added.

The aircraft is an EMBRAER EMB-135BJ LEGACY type, with a capacity to carry up to 14 passengers, a crew of five (captain – co-pilot – safety pilot – air steward – technician), and two turbofan ROLLS ROYCE engines, type BR700-710A1-10, thrust 2×14700 lb, wingspan: 21.17 m, length: 26.33 m, ceiling: 39000 ft and maximum speed: 0.8 Mach.

The aeroplane carrying the President and his delegation landed in Larnaca airport Friday from Athens and was welcomed with a water salute.