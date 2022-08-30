Boy 8 in serious condition after dog attack

Limassol police are searching for a stray dog, described as a Rottweiler, which attacked and seriously injured an eight-year-old boy while playing.

The boy was admitted to Nicosia’s Makarios children’s hospital after being attacked by the dog in Ayios Ioannis, Limassol, on Monday.

An update from doctors at Makarios hospital said the child is no longer in a critical condition, while staff are prepping him for an operation to repair damage caused in the attack.

Initial reports indicate he was attacked by up to two dogs while playing in nearby fields with his twin brother at about 8 am.

A neighbour intervened to save the child, calling an ambulance soon after.

The child was first taken to Limassol general, but due to the severity of his condition, having suffered head injuries was transferred to Nicosia.

Limassol police and municipality officials have identified one stray dog, presumably a rottweiler, while efforts are underway to locate the other dog.

Meanwhile, Limassol police have issued a warning to the public on social media to be aware of an ‘aggressive’ stray dog, probably a Rottweiler, in the area of Ayios Ioannis and Omonia in Limassol.

“The dog is aggressive, and citizens are called upon to inform the police immediately if they spot it.

“According to his description, it is probably a Rottweiler breed, BROWN with BLACK in colour, and according to testimony, the dog has blood on his head and body,” said police.

In June, another incident involving a Rottweiler attacking a 59-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter was reported. According to reports, the dog was not found.

However, police could not comment on whether the two cases are connected.