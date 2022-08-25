When life gives you lemons…

Cyprus airports operator Hermes has initiated a sustainability programme by selling lemonade picked from the trees at Larnaca and Paphos airports, using the funds to support three local initiatives.

Staff at both airports collected about three tonnes of the island’s iconic fruit, which were pressed and bottled, free of charge, by local fruit drinks company KEAN.

The lemonade is sold at €1 a glass. It can also be bought in bottles, as was the case of the two hotelier groups, Cyprus Hotels Association and the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (ACTE).

All proceeds from the sale of the lemonade until the end of August will be used to support the environment, protect the forests and offset CO2 emissions.

The funds raised will go toward the purchase of drones for the Forestry Department to monitor fires, to purchase 1,000 small trees to be planted by the public and invest in additional electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the parking lots of both terminals.

