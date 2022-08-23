Silicon Review selects Point Nine among 50 best firms to watch

At a time when Cyprus is positioning itself on the world map as one of the fastest-growing destinations for companies specialising in technology, research and innovation, Cypriot company Point Nine supports this fact.

Point Nine was selected for the second year as one of the 50 best companies to watch in 2022 by the world-renowned magazine “The Silicon Review”.

The publication ranks Point Nine as a successful company worth following, highlighting its operational model as a reference point.

The Silicon Review is one of the world’s most trusted online and print communities for business & technology professionals.

Members of its community include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, and many other senior professionals from the technology field.

Point Nine deals with a very demanding and specialised field which combines knowledge of financial matters with technology.

The core of the company’s operations regards preparing regulatory compliance reports for transactions.

Since 2015, the company has collaborated and reported on more than 7 billion transactions on behalf of over 100 organisations.

As compliance regulations become more stringent, a process demands greater funds and human resources.

Commenting on this new distinction, the CEO of Point Nine, Andreas Roussos, said: “It is with particular excitement that for another year our company is on this list together with other renowned companies in a very demanding and constantly changing sector.

“For a company like Point Nine, with customers worldwide, it is a development that strengthens their trust towards us and ranks us as a reliable service provider.

“At the operational level, we continue to develop our products and services that must meet the ever-increasing needs of our customers to comply with the Regulations and Compliance Directives around the world.”