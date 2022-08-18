University of Cyprus among world top 600 

150 views
1 min read

The University of Cyprus is among the top 501-600 universities in the world this year, according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), also known as the “Shanghai Ranking”.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the UCy said it had improved its ranking compared to 2021 when it was ranked among the 601-700 best universities worldwide.

“It is a particularly important improvement, and recognition of the high level and work carried out at the University of Cyprus.

“The University of Cyprus is the first and only Cypriot university to be included in the famous Shanghai Ranking, among the 1,000 best universities in the world,” it said.

The ARWU ranking is considered one of the three most important global rankings. In addition, it is the first model to use multiple indicators for university evaluation.

US universities hold the top three spots, with Harvard first, followed by Stanford and MIT and Cambridge University fourth.

The ranking model was developed by Shanghai Jiaotong University and uses six indicators to evaluate universities, including the number of graduates and faculties which have won a Nobel or Fields Medal, articles published in top scientific journals, and individual performance relative to institution size.

The ARWU produced its 2022 list of the world’s best 1,000 universities after evaluating 2,500 institutions across the globe.

The results of the Shanghai list can be found here: https://www.shanghairanking.com/rankings/arwu/2022.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus