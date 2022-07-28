Birmingham Commonwealth Games begin

The official opening of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games begins on Thursday with over 5,000 athletes from 71 countries, including Cyprus.

After the Olympics, it is the second most important Games on the planet and will be on until August 8.

The Cypriot team comprises 55 athletes, two more than originally planned as a place was given to the men’s Cypriot table tennis team.

Track and Field athlete Olivia Photopoulou in 100m and 200m, as well as the swimmer Nikolas Antoniou, will not participate in the Games.

The two athletes participated in the Mediterranean Games and the World Championships in June and July, and their busy schedules prevented them from being in Birmingham.

Opening Ceremony

Proud flag bearers of the Cypriot delegation are Zoe Constantopoulou and Marios Georgiou, leading the team at Alexander Stadium for the opening ceremony.

Speaking to CNA, Zoe said she is looking forward to living that great moment of holding the Cyprus flag in the parade.

“I am very grateful to the Cyprus Olympic Committee for recognising my contribution as an athlete while giving me extra motivation as it believes in my team’s medal prospects.”

Marios Georgiou also talked to CNA, underlining that he is very touched and feels proud of the honour given to him by the Cyprus Olympic Committee to enter as the flag bearer of the Cypriot delegation at the opening ceremony.

“It is an honour, and I feel very proud to carry our flag at the opening ceremony of the Games, and every time I see the flag of Cyprus flying high, I feel very special,” Georgiou said.

Birmingham’s Opening and Closing ceremonies will be staged at the newly redeveloped Alexander Stadium in front of 30,000 people and a television audience of over a billion.

With ceremonial traditions including the athletes’ parade and a stunning firework finale, the Opening Ceremony will begin at 19.00 local time.

Iqbal Khan, Artistic Director of the Opening Ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has promised to provide an unforgettable Ceremony.

Returning to Birmingham, where their career began, global hitmakers Duran Duran will conclude the Ceremony, featuring some of the city’s most celebrated artists and promoting its emerging talent on a global stage, from Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi to vocalists Indigo Marshall.