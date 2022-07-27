/

Tesla Model Y is fastest selling used car in U.S.

Tesla’s Model Y was the fastest-selling used car in America in June, according to a StockApps.com analysis that found that the vehicle took an average of 24.9 days to sell.

Model Y’s selling time was less than half the 52.1 days it takes to sell a pre-owned car on average.

“Tesla’s delivery times for new Model Ys have been notoriously long. So, anyone who wants a Tesla right now will have to settle for a used model,” explained Edith Reads, StockApps‘ finance lead.

“And given the high cost of Tesla’s vehicles, many buyers are happy to save some money by going pre-owned.”

Model Y enthusiasts will have to wait until August 2022 for the performance version of the car. Meanwhile, the earliest base model customers can expect their new units is January 2023, said Reads.

Tesla and Toyota dominate Top 20

Tesla and Toyota have long been leaders in the automotive industry. This reality is reflected in their domination of the top 20 fastest-selling used cars list.

Both brands have three models on this list. Tesla’s other cars include the Model 3 (27.7 days) and Model X (28 days), which occupy the fifth and sixth spots.

On the other hand, Toyota boasts Toyota Prius (fourth), which takes 27 days to sell, the Highlander Hybrid (9th) at 32.3 days, and RAV4 Hybrid (18th), 35 days.

EVs and Hybrids

A significant proportion of the vehicles on the list are either fully electric or hybrids. That’s in keeping with the overall trend of the motor industry moving towards sustainable energy.

Electric vehicles and hybrids are an excellent option for those who want to reduce their carbon footprint and save on fuel costs. These vehicles offer the best of both worlds by providing excellent fuel economy.

