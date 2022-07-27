Cyprus, Lithuania eye health cooperation

Health Ministers of Cyprus and Lithuania said they want to establish a closer working partnership by drafting a Memorandum of Cooperation.

Cypriot Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela and Lithuanian counterpart Arūnas Dulkys have explored cooperation between the two countries.

This would encompass the exchange of expertise and know-how in matters of public health and enhance the services citizens receive.

“We have decided that in the next period, the two ministries will continue the discussion on drafting a Memorandum of Cooperation,” Hadjipantela said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, they also evaluated the data recorded at the European level on the coronavirus pandemic and the monkeypox disease.

Additionally, they reviewed ways how to manage future emergency health crises.

Dulkys expressed his wishes to all patients and medical staff for contributing to the war against COVID-19.

“The pandemic created a lot of problems for our countries, it created a lot of health crises, and together we are doing our best.

“The virus had destroyed a lot, but the aggression virus in Ukraine showed us what can be done in the shorter term.

“All of us should fight against all kinds of viruses.”

The Lithuanian Health Minister also pointed out that “our duty is to create health systems” that should be prepared for future crises and problems.

“We aim to see people, patients, staff, medical personnel as a priority.”

He hoped the two ministries would reach a “good agreement” by the end of the year.

On the expected arrival of monkeypox vaccines in Cyprus, Hadjipantela said a priority is given to countries that have recorded several cases.

“It is a reasonable approach by the European Commission, but we are in close contact with Commission bodies, and if necessary, they will be provided immediately.”

The minister confirmed the ministry received a complaint about a medical centre in Larnaca, which claims to provide specialised treatments for long-covid patients.

“Officials of the Ministry of Health have already visited the specific centre.”