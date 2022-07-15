Man who punched and kicked migrant woman detained

A 43-year-old Greek Cypriot man caught on video assaulting a Congolese woman holding her 11-month-old baby was remanded in police custody for four days on Friday.

The man was detained in connection with a possible racist attack following footage of him kicking a black woman holding a baby on the floor that lit up social media.

Larnaca District Court remanded the suspect to facilitate the police’s investigations regarding offences related to racism, common assault causing actual bodily harm, death threats, and violating the law on prevention of violence against women.

The attack occurred near Larnaca port on Wednesday and was recorded and uploaded on social media, sparking widespread condemnation and public outrage.

The 29-year-old Congolese woman had bought a car from the perpetrator and asked for her €920 back after discovering the car had mechanical problems.

She had it checked by a mechanic in Paralimni, where she lives.

The court was told the suspect then insulted her using a racist slur, telling the woman, “this is my country, and I will do what I want”.

He had allegedly threatened to kill her, and her baby, said police.

It is alleged the man then started hitting and kicking the woman who had fallen to the ground, holding her 11-month-old baby.

He also attacked another man, reportedly her brother, who was accompanying her, punching him in the face.

After attacking the brother, he returned to punch the woman, who was still on the ground, in the face, also kicking her in the back.

Another man, who is also thought to be Greek Cypriot but younger than the suspect, is seen trying to push him away from her.

An eyewitness recorded the incident on her mobile phone.

When realising his actions were being recorded, the suspect allegedly grabbed a crowbar, threatening to kill her.

After the attack, the woman was sent by officers to Famagusta General Hospital, where she was examined by a doctor who found bruises and abrasions on various parts of her body.

Police said the woman is an asylum seeker from the Congo.

Investigators are seeking 12 more statements from eyewitnesses.