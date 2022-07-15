COVID19: Second booster shot uptake slow

Cyprus’ COVID second booster uptake is still very low, as only 14.9% of people over 60 have taken one, as experts advise the rollout of a fourth shot.

Only 4.2% of the adult population had taken a second booster jab.

On Thursday, the government opened its second booster rollout to all people with serious underlying health problems, regardless of age.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommend that people aged 60 to 79 get a second COVID-19 booster jab.

According to the EU agencies, amid increasing rates of Covid-19 and hospital admissions, countries should consider an early second booster rollout for protecting people over 60.

Authorities seem to be having difficulty convincing the elderly and vulnerable people to come forward for a fourth shot, while the uptake of the first booster is 65.5% of the adult population.

And 86% of the island’s adult population have completed their initial vaccination scheme.

Some 10.2% of 5-11-year-olds, 49.5% of 12-15-year-olds, 60% of 16-17-year-olds, and 71.9% of those 18-19 have taken two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

 

