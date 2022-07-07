Larnaca hotels happy despite Europe travel chaos

Larnaca hoteliers are satisfied with tourist arrivals this summer, despite the European travel industry struggling with staff shortages following the coronavirus pandemic.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, the secretary of the Larnaca branch of the Cyprus Hotel Association, Marios Polyviou, said tourism stakeholders are pleased to see they have kept the town on the map as a tourist destination.

“Given the situation, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the difficulties the travel industry is facing with flights being cancelled, so far, Larnaca arrivals are at satisfactory levels,” said Polyviou.

He said Larnaca hotels expect high occupancy rates to keep the local industry afloat over the coming months.

“Looking at bookings data from hotels and tourist accommodation units in Larnaca, we are optimistic of seeing tourist flows at least until the end of September, beginning of October, given that no more surprises are in store.

Polyviou said that Larnaca had seen an increase in tourists from Israel, while traditional markets such as the UK, Germany, Austria, and Poland continue to supply the town with visitors.

Asked whether the chaos prevailing at airports of major European countries due to the lack of staff affects Larnaca, Polyviou said that from the moment the issue affects travel, it affects the town.

“However, it’s not just long departure delays and flight cancellations that affect all countries; it’s also the general atmosphere affecting people’s confidence to go on vacation or not”.

He argued that people would think twice before booking a holiday overseas, worrying over delays, cancellations, and possibly having to rebook their trip.

“These are variables that no one can work into the equation to figure out how they will affect travel in the months to come.

“The trend building up is that people no longer book holidays six months in advance, but rather prefer to wait until the last minute to have a clearer picture of the situation at airports and their destinations.”