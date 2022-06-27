COVID19: Cypriots reminded of second booster jab

Amid a new surge of coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry encouraged the public to get a second COVID booster shot as the rollout continues.

It said a second booster for COVID-19 is available for everyone over 60 or who resides or works in a nursing home or closed structures such as prisons regardless of age.

The second booster is also available to health professionals regardless of age.

The campaign also addresses immunodeficient or immunosuppressed patients and people with diabetes or a BMI over 40 or above 35 if they suffer from metabolic syndrome.

People eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose must have received their first booster shot at least five months earlier.

People coming forward for a second booster must carry an identification document and vaccination certificate.

Patients eligible for the fourth vaccine shot should also carry a confirmation from a specialist doctor.

Vaccinations are carried out at walk-in centres across the island or with an online appointment on weekdays between 8 am and 3 pm.

Only the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are employed for the island’s second booster rollout.

Vaccination centres:

Nicosia: State Fair

Larnaca: Old General Hospital

Limassol: Linopetra Health Centre

Paphos: Paphos General Hospital

Famagusta: Famagusta Health Centre

Kyperounta: Vaccination centre (former Coop Bank Branch) Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:00 am – 3 pm.

Polis Chrysochous: Polis Chrysochous Hospital (every Tuesday 09:30 to 02:00 pm).

The latest epidemiological report showed new COVID-19 cases more than doubled to 7,263 from 3,479, with hospitalisations slowly rising.

Total SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 is 504,717, while 1,072 deaths have been recorded.

