EuroAsia hiring engineers, key admin staff

EU-funded EuroAsia Interconnector is recruiting for key engineering and administration positions, offering a substantial pay and benefits package.

The 2,000MW infrastructure, connecting the national electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus, and Greece, said it is proceeding “to the implementation phase and is filling key posts with leading industry experts.

“This represents an exciting opportunity to join EuroAsia Interconnector and work on the front line of one of the most important multiterminal HVDC converter stations system provided by preferred bidder Siemens and technically advanced electricity transmission subsea interconnectors in the world,” it said in a jobs posting.

The positions are for HVDC converter station engineers, HVDC cable engineers, project management specialists, senior financial officers, senior accounts officers and senior reporting officers.

Some vacancies require extensive experience, preferably in the electricity, energy or power transmission sectors, with pay according to experience.

The job application deadline closes on June 30.

EuroAsia is the world’s longest (1,208km) and deepest (3,000m) high-voltage DC (HVDC) interconnector that ends the energy isolation of Cyprus, ensures the security of supply for Israel, Cyprus, and Greece, and helps significantly reduce CO2 emissions under the European Commission’s Green Deal.

It secured EU funding following the approval of the CEF Grant of €658 mln from the “Connecting Europe Facility” and a further €100 mln from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Game changer

After a trilateral meeting with her Israeli and Greek counterparts in Jerusalem, Cyprus Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said the EuroAsia Interconnector has the potential to change the rules of the game in energy security and supply.

One of the main energy projects discussed during the trilateral meeting with her Israeli and Greek counterparts, Karine Elharrar and Costas Skrekas, was the EuroAsia Interconnector, the European infrastructure Project of Common Interest (PCI3.10) and the longest electricity interconnection in the world.

“We are proud to have secured more than €650 mln in funding from the European Union, which is making this a reality.

“We are already committed to the construction of the project, which has the potential to change the rules of the game for energy security and energy supply in European markets and elsewhere, despite the many present-day challenges around the world,” Pilides added.

She also said that common infrastructure projects such as the electricity interconnection between the three countries are key to a “green transition” and diversifying sources and routes.