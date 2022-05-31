70-year-old gets 10 years for rape

A 70-year-old man was sentenced to ten years in prison for systematically raping a female worker from India and attempting to rape a second woman from Nepal.

On Tuesday, the Larnaca Criminal Court delivered the ten-year sentence to the man who was found guilty of rape and sexually assaulting a second woman.

The older man had systematically raped the woman he hired as a field labourer in the Famagusta district during her employment between 2017 and 2019.

The trial was held behind closed doors to protect the identity of the two women.

The conviction comes when sexual crimes and domestic violence cases are on the rise.

Also, on Tuesday, the Larnaca Criminal court sentenced a 25-year-old man from Egypt to four years in prison for raping a 21-year-old woman from Nicosia last summer.

He met the young woman in a drunken state at a bar in Ayia Napa. After losing consciousness, the man took the woman to a beach in Ayia Napa and raped her.

The Association for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (SPAVO) said cases in Cyprus sharply increased by 33% in 2021 compared to 2020 and 106% compared to pre-coronavirus 2019.

