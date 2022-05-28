//

SeaDream mega yacht to dock at Ayia Napa

The mega yacht SeaDream II with 100 passengers on board will be the first cruise ship to anchor at Ayia Napa Marina on Sunday for a day visit while on a voyage in the eastern Mediterranean.

At 108m, the Norwegian-owned ‘boutique ship’ with 56 staterooms is the biggest vessel to enter the newly opened marina and will test the harbour’s facilities.

The marina’s operators, as well as the resort town’s municipality, will welcome the passengers with a brief ceremony at the terminal. They will then continue with visits to Ayia Napa and other sites, while others will stay on board for activities.

The ship is stocked with complimentary equipment for waterborne activities, including wave runners, glass-bottom kayaks, Laser sailboats, a banana boat, water skis, snorkeling gear and standup paddleboards. Also available are mountain bikes for use ashore

“This was an exciting and rare stop for SeaDream, as Cyprus is generally not in our itineraries,” said the company’s Charity and PR Manager Adrienne D’Annunzio.

“The next time we call on Ayia Napa will be in September 2024,” with the 11-day ‘Greece and Israel Antiquities’ voyage.

The SeaDream II and its twin SeaDream I are labelled as “intimate boutique ships that provide a unique travelling experience unlike any other cruise vacation.”

According to the operating company, the expression “yachting” is not only a statement about size, “it’s a lifestyle aboard our intimate vessels that make each guest feel like they are on their very own private luxury yacht.”

