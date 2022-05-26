New initiative to support British nationals

230 views
2 mins read

Following their successful campaign to support hundreds of UK Nationals to secure the necessary residency documents, the Cyprus Residents Planning Group (CRPG) has launched its new campaign focused on providing longer-term assistance to vulnerable Brits living on the island.

This latest partnership between the CRPG, the British High Commission Nicosia and funders from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London will see the group deliver general support to vulnerable UK Nationals living in Cyrus, including issues relating to their pensions, benefits, and passport applications.

The CRPG will provide a vital link between residents and the authorities in Cyprus and the UK, advocating for the rights and needs of its target group.

On 25 May, the CRPG group officially launched their latest plan at an event in Limassol in the presence of their President, St John Coombes, volunteers and representatives of the British community and Consular staff from the British High Commission.

British High Commissioner, Stephen Lillie, said: “The CRPG is an invaluable partner of the High Commission and a source of support for Britons living here in Cyprus.

“We worked closely together ahead of Brexit, making sure Britons living here had up to date residency documents.

“I’m delighted that we are now opening a new chapter in our partnership with CRPG to offer longer-term support and advice to the most vulnerable Britons, working closely with the BHC consular team.”

St John Coombes said: “The new partnership offered by the British High Commission means that CRPG will continue to reach out to the British community in Cyprus and offer signposting, guidance and help with special emphasis for the most vulnerable, enhancing the amazing work of the BHC Consular Team.

“New initiatives will be aimed at meeting the community’s needs by communicating essential local information and offering access to quality services.”

Those in need of assistance with the issues above can contact CRPG at 99826087.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus