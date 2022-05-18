Cyprus population grows 9% in 10 years

Cyprus’ population has grown by 9.2% in the past decade, with Paphos seeing the largest increase in residents, according to the preliminary results of the Census.

According to the preliminary results of the national Census, the population in the Government controlled areas on 1 October 2021 was 918,100, compared to 840,400 recorded in the Population Census of 2011.

A proportion of 48.6% were males, and 51.4% were females.

Foreign nationals at 193,300 account for 21% of the population. The average household size continued its downward trend to 2.6 persons in 2021.

The average household size gradually decreased, reaching 2.6 persons per household in 2021, dropping from 4.0 persons in 1976, 3.2 in 1992 and 2.8 persons in 2011.

By district, 38% of the population lives in Nicosia (351,600), Limassol district has a population of 258,900 (28%), Larnaca 154,200 (17%), Paphos 101,900 (11%) and Famagusta 51,500 (6%).

Paphos recorded the highest population rise since 2011, as residents increased by 15.4%, followed by Famagusta with a 10.5% rise.

Limassol district recorded an increase of 10%, Larnaca district 7.7% and Nicosia district 7.5%.

Age

And 15.9% of the population are children below 15, while people over 65 amounted to 16.7%, indicating that the population is ageing.

This tendency is also apparent in most European countries.

Citizenship

The number of foreign nationals is 193,300 — 21.1% of the population.

Paphos has the highest proportion of foreign nationals in relation to its population, accounting for 38% of its population.

In Limassol, 20.5% of residents are foreign nationals, and in Larnaca, 18.9%; in Famagusta and Nicosia, the percentages are 18.6% and 17.9%, respectively.

The statistical service said that data might be revised after the final processing and validation.

It said the completion of the Census fell short of its initially planned deadline (end of December 2021), as there was a lack of enumerators due to reduced interest.