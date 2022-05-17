/

Over 220 flights to 55 destinations from Paphos Airport

A total of 223 flights are operating weekly this month from Paphos International Airport to 55 destinations, according to data from airports operator Hermes.

Based on the airlines’ schedule, in May, there are 223 flights weekly from the Paphos to 55 destinations, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Jordan, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, UK.

Flights increase during the summer months, reaching 253 flights a week to 59 destinations in August.

Hermes said the summer flight program of Paphos Airport offers a wide range of destinations, including flights to six destinations in Italy – including the new route of Pisa, operated by Ryanair, and two destinations in France.

Meanwhile, Jet2 added two flights a week from Bristol, while it resumed the Belfast route after two years.

TUI has also resumed flights from Norwich, while Ryanair is launching flights from Newcastle to Paphos with two flights a week.

During the first four months of this year, more than 600,000 passengers travelled to and from Paphos airport, while the passenger traffic in April exceeded 290,000.

According to Hermes Airports, passenger traffic to and from Paphos Airport this year will be around 95% of the volume recorded in pre-COVID 2019.

 

