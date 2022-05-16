/

Large-scale rescue drill off Cyprus

After a two-year absence, the multi-national civil-military exercise ‘Argonaut 2022’ involving the US, UK and Israel is taking place off Cyprus this week.

Seven countries are participating in rescue drills onshore, and at sea until 20 May, the Cyprus Defense Ministry said.

It said the exercise “Argonaut 2022” is taking place in Cyprus’ sea, air and land territory with the participation of civil and military units from Cyprus, Greece, the UK, France, Egypt, the United States and Israel.

The exercise aims to test the capabilities of multiple nations to work together should an operation be required to evacuate non-combatants from a crisis area in the region and transfer them to Cyprus.

The annual exercise was not held in the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National plans for receiving civilians from neighbouring areas and addressing Search and Rescue incidences within the Republic of Cyprus area of responsibility will be implemented in the exercise’s three phases.

 

