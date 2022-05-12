/

Cyprus, Greece, Armenia sign defence pact

A tripartite defence cooperation programme was signed by the military delegations of Cyprus, Greece and Armenia in Yerevan, according to the Cypriot National Guard.

The Tripartite Defence Cooperation Programme includes joint exercises, joint training of various types, and cooperation between the Academy of Defence and Security of the Cyprus Defence Ministry, the School of National Defence of Greece, and the University of Defence Research of Armenia.

The signing ceremony was preceded by talks between the delegations of the three countries to coordinate the actions envisaged in the program, while issues of common interest were also discussed.

“The signing of the tripartite military cooperation programme reflects the broad network of bilateral and multilateral military cooperation developed by the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence, actively contributing to the common pursuit of consolidating security and stability in the Middle East”, the National Guard said.

Heading the Cyprus National Guard delegation was Colonel Loukas Hadjiconstantas.

 

